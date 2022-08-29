Project Pai Price Hits $0.0011 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.74 million and $186.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00053890 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000228 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,814,129,239 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,038,438 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.