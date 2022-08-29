ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $29.17. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 803,300 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 3.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.