ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $30.24

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.24, but opened at $29.17. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 803,300 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

