ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $41.86

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.86, but opened at $43.32. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 1,261,644 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $8,542,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

