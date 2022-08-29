ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $15.88

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $16.32. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 140,065 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 69.4% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 839,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 343,823 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,267,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,010,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

