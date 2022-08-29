Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.
