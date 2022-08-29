Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Further Reading

