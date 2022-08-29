PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 34.0% in August

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. 14,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,224. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

Featured Stories

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

