PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Up 34.0% in August

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. 14,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,224. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
