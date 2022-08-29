PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Update

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

PTNDY remained flat at $23.79 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

