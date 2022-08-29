PureFi Protocol Trading Down 9.5% This Week (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. PureFi Protocol has a total market capitalization of $316,204.27 and $70,569.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PureFi Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826% against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Coin Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,122,962 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
PureFi Protocol Coin Trading
