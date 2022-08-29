PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

PureTech Health Stock Performance

PRTC opened at $30.50 on Thursday. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

PureTech Health Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc ( NASDAQ:PRTC Get Rating ) by 2,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.