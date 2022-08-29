PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Price Target Raised to $44.00

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
PRTC opened at $30.50 on Thursday. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.
