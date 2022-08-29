Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

PMM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMM. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 209,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 42,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.