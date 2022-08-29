Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the July 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
PMM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $8.90.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.