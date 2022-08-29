Qbao (QBT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,219.00

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Qbao has a market cap of $167,472.01 and $25,219.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

