Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the July 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

NASDAQ QRTEB traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. 10,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.82. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.