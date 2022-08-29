Radicle (RAD) Price Tops $2.10 on Major Exchanges

Radicle (RAD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $67.83 million and $10.06 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00010402 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00132111 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032526 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085476 BTC.
Radicle Profile
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
