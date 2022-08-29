Radicle (RAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00010655 BTC on popular exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $69.58 million and $3.51 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radicle has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004029 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00134731 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032854 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00084711 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,296,256 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars.
