Radix Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $863,939.00 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $276.70 million and approximately $863,939.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085319 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

