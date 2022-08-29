Raiden Network Token Trading Down 10.9% This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $43,411.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00203860 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.