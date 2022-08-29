Railgun 24 Hour Volume Reaches $291,980.00 (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Railgun coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002889 BTC on major exchanges. Railgun has a total market cap of $33.70 million and $291,980.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Railgun has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,289.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00133059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085046 BTC.

Railgun Profile

Railgun (RAIL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars.

