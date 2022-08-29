RamenSwap Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. RamenSwap has a market cap of $4,372.18 and $41,210.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded 132.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 824.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RamenSwap Coin Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RamenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

