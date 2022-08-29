RamenSwap Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. RamenSwap has a market cap of $4,372.18 and $41,210.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RamenSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded 132.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 824.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RamenSwap Coin Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
