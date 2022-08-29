Ravencoin Classic Market Capitalization Tops $281,976.30 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $281,976.30 and $11,271.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,241.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,544.61 or 0.07630857 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00164215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00274263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00754658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00587378 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

