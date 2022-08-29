Raydium (RAY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.74 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $86.62 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 828.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.47 or 0.02814747 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,986 coins and its circulating supply is 131,473,002 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

