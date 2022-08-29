Raymond James Trims HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Target Price to C$24.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HLTRF stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $16.44.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

