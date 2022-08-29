Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Tops $0.0095 on Exchanges

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $346,433.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000413 BTC.
- Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008946 BTC.
- Particl (PART) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003238 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000944 BTC.
Razor Network Coin Profile
Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,651,112 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.
Razor Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Razor Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Razor Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.