Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Update

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the July 31st total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UTG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,558. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

