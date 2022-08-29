Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/24/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/15/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/9/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/3/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $191.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $225.00 to $229.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $213.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/19/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $206.00 to $163.00.

7/15/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $195.00.

7/13/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $229.00 to $189.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00.

7/8/2022 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $167.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $243.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.54. 1,295,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,005. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 157,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

