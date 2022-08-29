Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thoughtworks (TWKS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS):

8/16/2022 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00.

7/22/2022 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $21.00.

7/20/2022 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00.

7/18/2022 – Thoughtworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,532. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Get Thoughtworks Holding Inc alerts:

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.