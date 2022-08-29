Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the July 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.95. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,622. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

