Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in August

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($16.43) to €18.75 ($19.13) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,929. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Increases Dividend

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.2726 dividend. This is a positive change from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

