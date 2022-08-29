RED Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. During the last week, RED has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $374,412.87 and $61,801.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

