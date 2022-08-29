RED Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (RED)

RED (RED) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. RED has a total market capitalization of $375,530.82 and approximately $59,106.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RED has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00271606 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001072 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002454 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

