RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$8.50 target price by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.62% from the stock’s previous close.

RediShred Capital Stock Performance

Shares of CVE KUT traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.09 million and a P/E ratio of 109.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. RediShred Capital has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$5.00.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

About RediShred Capital

(Get Rating)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

