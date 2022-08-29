Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 444,100 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the July 31st total of 314,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Relief Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1 %
OTCMKTS:RLFTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 503,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
