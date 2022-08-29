Relite Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $167.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 95.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $167.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded down 100% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Relite Finance
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Relite Finance Coin Trading
