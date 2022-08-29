Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Down 3.1%

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $33.05. 72 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 252,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNST. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Renasant by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

