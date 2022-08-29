renDOGE (RENDOGE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38.00

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. renDOGE has a market cap of $192,235.29 and $38.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0623 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 830.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.94 or 0.02804417 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00816525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

