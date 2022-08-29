Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
