ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 6.5%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 13,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 928,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
