ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 6.5%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 13,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 928,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,172,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,920 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,730,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,260,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,252,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 361,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

