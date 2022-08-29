ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Short Interest Update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:RNW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 49,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth $42,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

