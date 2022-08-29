Request (REQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.52 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Request has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $107.74 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085319 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars.

