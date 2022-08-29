Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) versus Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Critical Survey

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Volatility and Risk
Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Retail Opportunity Investments
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.50
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|0
|7
|3
|0
|2.30
Profitability
This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Retail Opportunity Investments
|17.65%
|3.85%
|1.80%
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|44.01%
|11.00%
|4.63%
Dividends
Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 141.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Omega Healthcare Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Retail Opportunity Investments
|$284.10 million
|7.60
|$53.51 million
|$0.42
|41.26
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|$1.06 billion
|7.23
|$416.74 million
|$1.89
|17.35
Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
96.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Omega Healthcare Investors beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
