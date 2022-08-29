Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) versus Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Critical Survey

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 1 0 0 1.50 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 7 3 0 2.30

Profitability

Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 17.65% 3.85% 1.80% Omega Healthcare Investors 44.01% 11.00% 4.63%

Dividends

Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 123.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 141.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Omega Healthcare Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 7.60 $53.51 million $0.42 41.26 Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 7.23 $416.74 million $1.89 17.35

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.