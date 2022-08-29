Reviewing IDT (NYSE:IDT) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GTT Communications and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A IDT $1.45 billion 0.47 $96.47 million $1.82 14.29

This table compares GTT Communications and IDT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IDT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of IDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A IDT 3.40% 16.96% 5.52%

Summary

IDT beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

(Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About IDT

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone-UCaaS segment provides net2phone-UCaaS, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment, which include Mobile Top-Up, that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; Carrier Services, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms; and net2phone-Platform Services, which offer telephony services to cable operators and others, as well as smaller communications and payments offerings. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.