Rex Capital Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rex Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.2% of Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rex Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 287,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,800,154. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

