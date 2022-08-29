Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in August

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,505.0 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

RTMVF stock remained flat at $7.26 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

