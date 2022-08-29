Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,980 ($60.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £80.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,867.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,423.17. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.39%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

