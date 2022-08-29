Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,058.33.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $59.71 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

