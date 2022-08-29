RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $15.81 on Monday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RIOCF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.