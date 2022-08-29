Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RCLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,062. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 786,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,031,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,017,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

