Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Purchased by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP raised its stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,903,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679,256 shares during the quarter. Rover Group makes up about 5.9% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,620,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth about $112,301,000. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,390,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rover Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROVR. Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

NASDAQ:ROVR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.87. 14,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,085. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $707.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

