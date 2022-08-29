Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 7.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,236,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of NYSE RY remained flat at $95.85 on Monday. 18,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,436. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $119.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day moving average is $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

