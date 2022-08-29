Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$143.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$143.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$143.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$118.24 and a 1 year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8000006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total value of C$518,149.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$173,372.14. Insiders have sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 in the last quarter.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

