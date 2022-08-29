Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 15.8%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shares were up 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 683,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 193,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

